Graduation exams in Belarusian schools to be held from June 1 to 9

The last bell in Belarusian schools will be held on May 29. This was reported in the Ministry of Education. The final examinations will be held from June 1 to 9.They will be held with the observance of sanitary norms. Pupils, who are ill with coronavirus or are first-level contacts on the date of examinations, will be exempt from them. As for the test format, it will not be changed in comparison to last year, as well as the number of subjects.