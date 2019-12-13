3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Graduation exams in Belarusian schools to be held from June 1 to 9
The last bell in Belarusian schools will be held on May 29. This was reported in the Ministry of Education. The final examinations will be held from June 1 to 9.They will be held with the observance of sanitary norms. Pupils, who are ill with coronavirus or are first-level contacts on the date of examinations, will be exempt from them. As for the test format, it will not be changed in comparison to last year, as well as the number of subjects.
Students in 9th grade, as before, will take three compulsory final exams. In particular, they will write dictations in the Belarusian and Russian languages, and do control work in mathematics. Students in the 11th grade will write an abstract in Belarusian or Russian (depending on their choice), will take an examinations in mathematics, in history of Belarus and a foreign language.
The Farewell Bell ceremony and graduation parties will be held in the traditional format this year. School students will receive their diplomas on June 10.
The time, place, and duration of events are determined by the head of the institution with the parents' committee and the local government. This year we recommend not to hold a graduation party in large entertainment facilities, but hold it in an open area or at school.
The Republican Farewell Bell will be held on May 27-28 in Bobruisk. This year, the national school Farewell Bell will be held again. It will be held on May 27-28 in Bobruisk.The holiday will bring together the most erudite and talented children from all over the country. There will be 100 people from each region and Minsk, as well as all graduates of Bobruisk, as hosts.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All