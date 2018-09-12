3.74 BYN
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3.34 BYN
Challenges to modern TV discussed at media forum in Minsk
The Belarusian International Media Forum continues its work in Minsk. The media forum is a good platform for exchanging experience and strengthening competences. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to participants and guests. This year, the forum is focusing on the practice and a new wave of media community - bloggers. Traditional media should closely cooperate with the blogosphere. It is one of the main messages at the plenary session of the forum. Experts are sure that this will allow even the most traditional media (newspapers, radio) to keep pace with the times and not lose the audience. In any case, the content must be qualitative and contain only facts.
One of the discussion platforms of the 13th Belarusian International Media Forum is a studio on Makayonka, 9. Journalists from three dozen countries visited the largest media holding of Eastern Europe, Belteleradiocompany and tried to answer the questions: Will Internet video platforms replace television? How will the media space transform in the coming years? Leaders of Belarusian, European, Asian TV channels, news agencies, as well as young journalists spoke about challenges to modern television.
Issues of digitalization of media space were discussed by the forum participants in the High Technologies Park. It is here that the opportunities of the digital economy and the information society, advanced technologies can be seen in action. Participants and guests got acquainted with activities of the HTP. Speakers of the thematic panel discussion drew attention to practical use of new opportunities that are open to traditional media on the Internet. New formats and prospects of digital media will be discussed at a panel discussion.