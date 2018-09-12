Challenges to modern TV discussed at media forum in Minsk

The Belarusian International Media Forum continues its work in Minsk. The media forum is a good platform for exchanging experience and strengthening competences. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to participants and guests. This year, the forum is focusing on the practice and a new wave of media community - bloggers. Traditional media should closely cooperate with the blogosphere. It is one of the main messages at the plenary session of the forum. Experts are sure that this will allow even the most traditional media (newspapers, radio) to keep pace with the times and not lose the audience. In any case, the content must be qualitative and contain only facts.

One of the discussion platforms of the 13th Belarusian International Media Forum is a studio on Makayonka, 9. Journalists from three dozen countries visited the largest media holding of Eastern Europe, Belteleradiocompany and tried to answer the questions: Will Internet video platforms replace television? How will the media space transform in the coming years? Leaders of Belarusian, European, Asian TV channels, news agencies, as well as young journalists spoke about challenges to modern television.