To fly higher than the sky - How Belarus is preparing to write a new milestone in the space history

Today is the 90th anniversary of the birth of the man who proved to the world: nothing is impossible. March 9, 1934, Yuri Gagarin was born. On April 12, 1961, 27-year-old citizen of the USSR made the first flight into space. Five years later, the first Belarusian, Petr Klimuk, went into the orbit.

Belarus in space

It's 2024, and Belarus is preparing to write a new milestone in the space history. March 21, our fellow countrywoman, the first citizen of sovereign Belarus, Marina Vasilevskaya, will leave Baikonur cosmodrome for the Russian segment of the ISS.

"Soyuz MS-25": The first "fitting"

The final stage of preparations for the launch is now underway at Baikonur. The crews once again tried on spacesuits, tested them for tightness. Places in the ship are defined. Service equipment is checked, the flight programs are studied, the participants got acquainted with the onboard documentation. Dynamic operations and control of stowage with equipment and materials are ahead.

On March 8, the state flags of the countries – the participants of the international manned launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft to the ISS were raised at Baikonur.

The flight of the citizens of the Republic of Belarus to space, scientists say, is absolutely natural. Our country has a serious baggage of space developments.

The start of the space expedition is scheduled for March 21