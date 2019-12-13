Contributions of insurance companies grow by 6.4% in 2020

The insurance market of Belarus is working dynamically this year. More than a billion rubles from January to September was brought by contributions from insurance organizations. The largest share - almost 65% - is voluntary insurance. Moreover, this year there are more people wishing to issue such a policy. The amount increased by 50 million rubles.

The number of those who fall under compulsory insurance has also grown. At the same time, the amount of compensation for incurred risks has also increased by more than half this year. Insurance organizations transferred over 90 million rubles to the budget in the first half of the year.Взносы страховых организаций с начала года выросли на 6,4 %