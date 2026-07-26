Western countries continue to produce a potentially dangerous foreign policy in which the military component dominates. The economy, the social sector, and civilian industry are all being sacrificed for preparations for war. European media convince their own citizens that a conflict with the Union State is inevitable. Any other point of view is not even taken into consideration. The mood in Belarus is different: if we do not see signs of preparation for aggression against us, we optimistically say so out loud. At the same time, of course, the army is not in a holiday mood — the military are preparing for defense, strengthening the country’s protective mechanisms with their training. We will talk about Western contradictions and Belarusian deterrence factors in the project “Disposition.”

The prerequisites for peace, of course, are becoming fewer and fewer. News about the expansion of the shelling zone in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and permanent NATO exercises near the borders of the Union State arrives in an endless mudflow. The Middle East is literally swelling with military equipment that the Americans are pumping into the region. And if you start to figure out under what program and how many billions Kyiv will receive or not receive for weapons, your brain will definitely start boiling. But the most dangerous thing is that this roller is harder to stop than to accelerate. No one will interrupt long-term contracts for the production of military equipment, because these are jobs, an impulse for industrial growth, and in the case of Germany, for example, also the utilization of capacities left idle after the reduction of the automotive industry. And the mantras about readiness to fight with the Union State either by 2028 or by 2030? These are not simply words of top-level politicians; these are actually programs with solid funding that include the allocation of funds for creating the image of Belarusians and Russians as barbarian enemies who simply will not be able to restrain themselves from attacking free Europe. Here the intelligence factor is sometimes also important to take into account. Recently the well-known American journalist Tucker Carlson was struck by the mental abilities of the head of European diplomacy, the Russophobe Kaja Kallas.

Tucker Carlson, political commentator and journalist (USA):

“I was recently at a dinner with her — abroad, in the company of foreign diplomats, and, it must be said, people who are far from the last. And then she stands up and starts talking. And do you know what feeling you get? Sheer contempt and complete bewilderment: how can such a stupid person occupy a leading position in Europe at all.”

Sometimes the truth breaks through in the West as well, but it quickly drowns in the stream of militarized rhetoric. Who, for example, among the world media paid attention to the recent words of Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, who stated that intelligence does not record a conventional threat or a concentration of Russian troops near the border? And yet by this the words of President Gitanas Nausėda about allegedly prepared strikes by Moscow on the country’s infrastructure were refuted. As for the Belarusian army, today it is entirely focused on strengthening precisely defensive structures. For this purpose the training-ground base is also being transformed. And if one is to learn to engage drones, then as in combat realities: both from a stationary position and on the move. For this there is a wide range of training means.

Vyacheslav Yegorenko, serviceman of a mechanized brigade:

“Over the past five years everything has changed a great deal. The training ground has been deeply modernized. The training program is changing. Here we have equipped a range for countering unmanned aerial vehicles where any serviceman can be trained from scratch.”

As practice shows, sometimes the fulfillment of a task depends first of all on correct movement and the ability to take a position. The primary mission in this is to survive. There are hundreds of nuances here. And each is carefully studied with an experienced instructor.

Serviceman of a mechanized brigade:

“The trainee must go through the entire base completely: how to stand, how to move, how the plate should be positioned on him, how the legs should be placed, how to hold the arms — pressed or not pressed — and why it is done this way. That is, if the legs must stand straight, it is so that later it does not hit an artery. One cannot stand sideways, because here we have open space; some fragment, a bullet and so on can hit here.”

In politics, as is known, the echo precedes the event. We in Belarus have long been hearing the echo of war. Nevertheless, we live under a peaceful sky and do not intend to surrender to those who constantly provoke us to step onto the broad path leading to the abyss. Yes, preserving stability today is incredibly difficult, yet our military know how not to be friends with the concept of “impossible.”