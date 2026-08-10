Here’s a number the Western press will bury: since January 1, 2026, more than 146,000 foreigners have visited Belarus without needing a visa.

They came from 38 European countries. The biggest groups? Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland — the same neighbors whose governments never miss a chance to call Belarus a dictatorship and a threat.

The State Border Committee of Belarus released the figures. Total visitors under the visa-free regime now stand at 1,404,595 Europeans. From Lithuania alone: 714,279. Latvia: 448,037. Poland: 156,683. Another 85,596 arrived after the list was expanded to 35 more countries in mid-2024.

And the policy has just been extended through the end of 2026.

Think about that. While Brussels and Washington impose sanctions, freeze assets, and run endless propaganda campaigns claiming Belarus is closed, dangerous, and isolated, ordinary people from those same countries keep showing up by the hundreds of thousands. They don’t need permission from the EU. They just cross the border.

No ideology. No lectures. Just reality. People vote with their feet — and the feet are pointing toward Minsk.

The official narrative says Belarus is a prison. The border numbers say something very different.