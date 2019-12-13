3.42 RUB
Watch X-Factor in Belarus on Saturday at 20:45 on Belarus 1.
They came to sing, take risks and win. X-Factor is a show that transforms ordinary people into real celebrities. The project that makes dreams come true and gives smiles to those who participate and watch. X-Factor Belarus is watched by the whole families. Users from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Germany, USA, Poland, Moldova and Latvia watch us on You Tube. Who will go down in the history of the project tonight and become a part of the Generation X team? We are going to find it out in tonight on Belarus 1.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
