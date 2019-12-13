3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Exhibition of Belarus history at UNESCO
On the occasion of the jubilee, a specialized exhibition was opened in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The exposition reflects the history of our country's participation in the organization. At the opening of the exhibition a moment of silence honored the memory of the Belarusian diplomat, critic, translator and writer Vladimir Schastny. The head of the Belarusian National Commission for UNESCO - died on November 15.
