Exhibition of Belarus history at UNESCO

On the occasion of the jubilee, a specialized exhibition was opened in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The exposition reflects the history of our country's participation in the organization. At the opening of the exhibition a moment of silence honored the memory of the Belarusian diplomat, critic, translator and writer Vladimir Schastny. The head of the Belarusian National Commission for UNESCO - died on November 15.

