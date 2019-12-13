PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news


Yuri Krupnov: Belarus manages to preserve its economic sovereignty

International experts also follow the events in Belarus. Last year was not an easy one for Belarus. In spite of external pressure and sanctions, we managed to hold our ground without losing a single position. A striking figure - the export increased by more than 30%. No other former USSR republic demonstrates such confident growth in a difficult post-Soviet period.

