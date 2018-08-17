3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
329 people take advantage of visa-free regime with China during a week
During the week of the visa-free regime with China, it was used by 329 people, this is the statistics of the state border Committee. The visa-free regime applies to private and tourist trips, as well as business trips. However, a visa is required if you plan to study or work. Belarusians will be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days in one trip, but not more than 90 days in a year. The same rule applies to the Chinese.
