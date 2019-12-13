3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Criminal cases initiated for dissemination of personal information in Telegram
Сriminal cases have been initiated аor the dissemination of personal information of a prosecutor's employee in Telegram. According to the supervisory authority, unidentified participants in certain Telegram channels posted publicly available photos and personal data of the senior assistant prosecutor of Frunzensky neighborhood of Minsk, which constituted his personal and family secrets, without his consent on June 2. This is a violation of the human right to protection from unlawful interference with privacy and falls under the article of the Criminal Code "Insulting a representative of the authorities" and the article on the protection of personal data. To organize a preliminary investigation, the prosecutor sent criminal cases to the Investigative Committee.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All