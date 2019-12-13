Criminal cases initiated for dissemination of personal information in Telegram

Сriminal cases have been initiated аor the dissemination of personal information of a prosecutor's employee in Telegram. According to the supervisory authority, unidentified participants in certain Telegram channels posted publicly available photos and personal data of the senior assistant prosecutor of Frunzensky neighborhood of Minsk, which constituted his personal and family secrets, without his consent on June 2. This is a violation of the human right to protection from unlawful interference with privacy and falls under the article of the Criminal Code "Insulting a representative of the authorities" and the article on the protection of personal data. To organize a preliminary investigation, the prosecutor sent criminal cases to the Investigative Committee.