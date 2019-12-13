PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Organizers of illegal medicine trafficking in Belarus detained

"Two citizens of Belarus have organized illegal import of pharmaceuticals from Ukraine," the State Border Committee reports. During the searches, about 115 000 tablets and 4 500 ampoules were found and seized from the suspects. Criminal cases against the detainees for the illegal circulation of potent and poisonous substances have been initiated. It turned out that sales were planned both in the territory of our country and abroad.

