3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Organizers of illegal medicine trafficking in Belarus detained
"Two citizens of Belarus have organized illegal import of pharmaceuticals from Ukraine," the State Border Committee reports. During the searches, about 115 000 tablets and 4 500 ampoules were found and seized from the suspects. Criminal cases against the detainees for the illegal circulation of potent and poisonous substances have been initiated. It turned out that sales were planned both in the territory of our country and abroad.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All