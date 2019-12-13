Exercise "Zapad-2021" to be held on September 10-16 in Belarus and nine ranges of Russia

Strategic exercise "West-2021" will be held on September 10-16 in the territory of Belarus and nine ranges of Russia. 13 thousand people, about 350 vehicles and more than 30 aircraft and helicopters. In Minsk, a briefing was held on the occasion of the strategic exercise 2021.

"Zapad-2021" is an exercise of a defensive nature. The maneuvers are defensive in nature and they confirm the course of Belarus towards strengthening regional security and its commitment to allied obligations with Russia. The concept takes into account modern approaches to the use of troops based on the experience of armed conflicts in recent years, operational training activities, as well as forms and methods of use of troops developed in the armed forces of both countries.

The exercise is based on a scenario of active operations by illegal armed groups, separatist and international terrorist organizations with external support. At the same time, the territories of the opposing sides and state borders are conditionally defined. "Zapad-2021": a joint exercise will be held from September 10 to 16.