Exercise "Zapad-2021" to be held on September 10-16 in Belarus and nine ranges of Russia
Strategic exercise "West-2021" will be held on September 10-16 in the territory of Belarus and nine ranges of Russia. 13 thousand people, about 350 vehicles and more than 30 aircraft and helicopters. In Minsk, a briefing was held on the occasion of the strategic exercise 2021.
"Zapad-2021" is an exercise of a defensive nature. The maneuvers are defensive in nature and they confirm the course of Belarus towards strengthening regional security and its commitment to allied obligations with Russia. The concept takes into account modern approaches to the use of troops based on the experience of armed conflicts in recent years, operational training activities, as well as forms and methods of use of troops developed in the armed forces of both countries.
The exercise is based on a scenario of active operations by illegal armed groups, separatist and international terrorist organizations with external support. At the same time, the territories of the opposing sides and state borders are conditionally defined. "Zapad-2021": a joint exercise will be held from September 10 to 16.
Four training ranges and almost 13,000 servicemen, including about 2,500 Russian soldiers and up to 50 Kazakh soldiers of the CSTO forces, will be involved in training exercises in the territory of Belarus. Up to 350 armored vehicles, including aircraft and helicopters, will also be involved. Belarus has invited military attachés accredited to the embassies of their countries to observe the exercises. Journalists from both Belarusian and foreign media will also be accredited.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
