Occupancy rate of Belarusian health resorts in off-season amounts to 90%

The occupancy of the Belarusian health resorts in the off-season is about 90%. This was stated by Director of the Republican Center for Health and Sanatorium Treatment Gennady Bolbatovsky during the scientific conference. According to him, today the share of foreigners is not decreasing. Some days their number exceeds even the summer period. So, now the number of foreign citizens in our health resorts is more than 6 thousand. Over 90% of people come to the health resorts just for treatment.



New methods of treatment in the domestic health resorts and rehabilitation of patients with COVID-19 were addressed by specialists at health resorts "Yunost". The conference gathered the representatives of health resorts from all over the country, doctors and guests from Russia. The main task was to share not only our experience, but also to analyze the world experience.



