Ban on visiting forests effective in Vileika, Borisov, Berezino and Krupki districts of Minsk Region

The heat and fire hazardous situation in the forests of Minsk Region is dangerous. The ban on entering green areas is in force in Vileika, Borisov, Berezino and Krupki districts. In addition, restrictions are imposed in 15 other districts because of the hot and dry weather. To avoid emergencies, forestry specialists are on duty almost around the clock. They tour the forests on special vehicles and also monitor the situation from the air. Drones and video surveillance cameras help to detect fires.



Because of the long heat wave, the interactive map of bans and restrictions is constantly changing. You can track the operational information on the website of the Ministry of Forestry. In case of violation of the requirements, one has to pay a fine.



