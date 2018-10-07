Teacher salaries to grow further

On the eve of the professional holiday, the Teacher's Day, the Minister of Education of Belarus shared the good news. The salaries of teachers will continue to grow. On the instruction of the President, the tariff rate for public sector employees was raised a month ago. The changes came into effect on September 1. Some categories of workers wages increased 100%. It sounds impressive, especially against the background of a new statement by the head of the ministry. The Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Labor have already made proposals of a phased increase in salaries for employees in the field of education until 2025.