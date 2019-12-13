PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Meeting of 10th session of Council of Republic to be held on November 23

The session of the tenth session of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the seventh convocation will be held on November 23rd, as BelTA reports.

Apart from that, a joint session of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives will be held on the same day.

