Reconstruction in Brest Airport about to finish

The reconstruction in Brest airport is nearly completed, after which the air terminal will be able to receive modern Boeing planes. Earlier, there were no such opportunities at the airport.

In Soviet times Brest airport was in demand. From here, flights were made to 15 cities, including Kiev, Moscow, Kishinev. In 1985, 100 thousand passengers and 700 tons of cargoes were accepted here. Today, these figures are several times less. From spring to autumn, airplanes fly from Brest to Kaliningrad, Bulgaria, Montenegro. In winter there are flights to Egypt. The people are actively using the opportunity to relax at the sea or visit relatives.

Not only passengers but also airport employees dream about regular flights. Moreover, the possibilities of the airplanes are modernized. Now the airport is completing the reconstruction, because the last time repairs were conducted here 30 years ago. And the air terminal was limited in the reception of modern types of aircraft. The repair work is scheduled to be completed in the coming month. Also, the light-signal system will be replaced with a more economical one. After the reconstruction, the airport will be able to accept the entire line of Boeing, including long-range aircraft 667/300 EP, which can fly without stopping to 11 thousand kilometers. Airport "Brest" provides entry for visa-free tourists for 10 days.