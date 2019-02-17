Belarusian doctors are becoming more popular abroad. Last year, the export of medical services amounted to 46 million dollars, which is 10 million more than a year earlier. Experts are sure that this is not the limit. We raise the flow of foreign patients by at least another third. Our doctors are also asked for advice. For example, this winter a team of our pediatric cardiac surgeons came with a training program to the United Arab Emirates. Now, the children's cardiology department is being built under the leadership of Belarusians in the Al-Kassimi clinic.

As for the Belarusian medical centers, here you can meet foreign guests every day. About 200 thousand patients annually come for treatment and for beauty. These are residents of 130 countries. The services of our plastic surgeons are becoming more and more popular abroad. However, experts are sure that the infrastructure still needs work.

The average bill for a foreign patient is 270 dollars. But, of course, price is not the determining factor in matters of life and death. The services of Belarusian dentists, cardiologists, transplantologists and plastic surgeons are in high demand among foreign patients.