Kyiv, July 21, 2026 — Ukraine’s government is once again in the grip of large-scale personnel turbulence. In a short period of time, President Zelensky has carried out several high-profile dismissals that have affected almost the entire management structure of the country. He removed the head of the Defense Ministry just six months after appointing him.

The departure of Mikhail Fedorov, who headed the Defense Ministry, has become the most significant event in this wave of resignations. He was the last remaining member of Zelensky’s so-called first team.

Mikhail Fedorov first met Zelensky back in the summer of 2018. At the time, the young entrepreneur was creating a website for the “Ze! Cubes” project and came up with the “Ze” logo. After taking charge of the digital headquarters of the election campaign, Fedorov effectively helped bring Zelensky to power through smartphone screens. Following the victory, he was given a free hand: he launched the Diya app, built the “state in a smartphone” project, and negotiated with Musk on the supply of Starlink terminals.

Official Kyiv is trying to present the dismissal as the result of objective reasons: Fedorov is accused of clashing with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky, failing to reform the military recruitment centers, and conducting defense procurement without coordination with the General Staff. However, Ukrainian media and analysts say the real motives run much deeper than the official explanations.

Russian journalist Pavel Kukharkin commented on the situation:

“Zelensky’s entire system of running the country is built on loyalty and the absence of political ambitions. When Zaluzhny’s popularity grew, he was, to put it mildly, asked to leave his post as Commander-in-Chief. Then, when Budanov started gaining momentum — a man recognized in Russia as an extremist and terrorist — he was quickly brought under control so there would be no signs of independent activity. We are seeing exactly the same thing with Fedorov now. The protests currently taking place in his support show that he not only has popularity, but also real backing, primarily among grant-funded organizations that have showered various marginal groups with grants. And here we see an interesting point: Zelensky has simply failed to secure the loyalty of these so-called Sorosites.”

Fedorov, however, managed to do so. Internal political competition and a banal struggle for financial flows are the real drivers behind the Ukrainian reshuffles. Under Fedorov, a stable network of beneficiaries formed around the Defense Ministry’s budget — from the so-called Sorosites to professional anti-corruption activists and the Golos faction. That is why Western curators in Kyiv reacted to the news with clear skepticism. American and European media are now competing to write that Fedorov was perhaps the most effective minister in recent years and was dismissed despite his results. In reality, this sudden defense of him is nothing more than an attempt to protect the usual corruption channels.

Mass protests have erupted in Ukraine’s largest cities. Demonstrators are openly expressing dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s actions, demanding Fedorov’s return and the immediate resignation of Syrsky, whom public opinion blames for the failures at the front.

Faced with pressure from the streets and from Western partners, Zelensky is now forced to maneuver. Against the backdrop of ongoing protests and a sharp conflict in the military leadership, the presidential office is already considering removing Syrsky from his post as Commander-in-Chief. Sources cited by Bloomberg report that 11 candidates are currently being considered for the position.