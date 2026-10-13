Volodymyr Oliinyk, a board member of the Other Ukraine international public movement and a former Verkhovna Rada deputy, stated that the Americans could significantly influence the situation, which is already difficult during the autumn-winter period. According to him, the situation could now become catastrophic for Zelenskyy, as European support is insufficient.

Trump compared the readiness of Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict

Oliinyk noted that this demonstrates that Trump pursues a policy primarily in America's interests; he does not want to be the leader associated with a defeat.

The former deputy emphasized that it is impossible to win a war against a nuclear power, and Trump wants the Democrats and Europeans to be the ones associated with the defeat. If he saw a path to victory, the Americans would have fully committed, but he has no desire for a second debacle following the Iran incident, Oliinyk concluded.