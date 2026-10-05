Zhang Wenchuan: Bilateral relations between Belarus and China are among the best in the world

During President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that relations between Belarus and China have reached an all-time high.

Indeed, the two countries have established all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership. Practical cooperation across various sectors is yielding results, yet it is clear that current achievements are far from the limit. Zhang Wenchuan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus, shared his assessment of the current state of relations and their future potential in the Spotlight Interview on the First Information Channel.

"We can say that China-Belarus relations are among the best bilateral relationships in the world. Our leaders maintain the closest ties, meet regularly, and support one another on all issues concerning core interests," the Ambassador emphasized.

Belarus and China are strengthening cooperation across the board—in politics, security, the economy, and humanitarian affairs. The two nations have found an optimal model for their bilateral relations: one based on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and cooperation that serve the interests of both states without causing harm to either.

In the first seven months of 2026, the volume of trade in goods between the countries grew by nearly 30%, exceeding $6 billion.

China expects the total trade volume for the year to surpass $10 billion, excluding trade in services. "The figures will be even higher when services are included. We are also seeing a positive trend in the development of the 'Great Stone' Industrial Park, with new residents joining. New logistics centers within the park are set to be completed by the end of 2026. What do I see for the future? We will not stand still; we have great potential and prospects. For instance, Belarus has a robust industrial sector. Belarus produces excellent tractors that are exported to markets worldwide. China is also currently advancing its own robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence capabilities. I believe we can combine our industrial strengths," Zhang Wenchuan reckons.