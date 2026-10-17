Ukraine’s president should be chosen by the people of Ukraine. The West helped bring about the current situation, and we are seeing the consequences, a Russian expert told The First Information.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

“Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko is a very experienced politician and leader who has seen a great deal over the course of his political career. Trump’s harsh remarks about Zelensky, which were made once again, may have been received positively. But Lukashenko is absolutely right: Ukraine’s president should be chosen by the Ukrainian people.”

The expert stressed that we can clearly see today what happens when a president is effectively appointed by external, Western actors, who create the conditions for it.

“I hope the next Ukrainian leader will be honest during the election campaign about their real plans and openly reveal whose support they have. Most of all, I would like to hear that they are backed by the people of Ukraine and represent the interests of a sovereign state,” Zhestovskaya said.