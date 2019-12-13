Lithuanian residents go shopping to Belarus

Here is the evidence of the new economic reality. When food and basic necessities are simply unaffordable in a democracy, one is left to go shopping to a dictatorship state. As soon as the Lithuanian side lifted some of the Covid restrictions related to border crossing, the passenger traffic increased dramatically! Lithuanians frequented Belarus. Belarusian border stores and gas stations also note that there are more customers from Lithuania. Everyone is trying to stock up on food and fill up a full tank: no one knows how fast the prices will grow further, and no one expects a slowdown in inflation.