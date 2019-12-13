Resident of Vitebsk becomes mother for 6th time

A resident who became a mother for the sixth time received congratulations! Now the family has 3 girls and 3 boys. The eldest child is 9 years old, and the youngest, Daniel, is only a few days old. Svetlana and Igor Frolov are young parents. The head of the family is an individual entrepreneur, and Svetlana's real vocation is to be a mother. Older children are engaged in creativity and sports. Now the main dream of a large family is to build a big house.



For two months of this year, 1 245 children were born in Vitebsk Region. 11 of them are twins.



