Russia-Belarus Union State is a unique form where both states, having retained their sovereign powers, solve common economic, political and defense issues

"We are not afraid of the Russian Federation for one simple reason: we know it very well," he explained. - Some people want to tell us that they will come and take away our sovereignty, absorb our economy, something else, and we will be slaving away for Russian companies. People already realize that this is all fiction, fears that are fed to young people by those who have failed. The most important reason why this is not happening is that Russians do not need it. They have a different philosophy of development. They have a philosophy of development through cooperation.