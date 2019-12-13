3.42 RUB
Russia-Belarus Union State is a unique form where both states, having retained their sovereign powers, solve common economic, political and defense issues
Russia-Belarus Union State is a unique form where both states, having preserved their sovereign powers, solve common economic, political and defense issues. This opinion was expressed by Dmitry Zhuk, member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, editor-in-chief of the publishing house "Belarus Today", in the program "Editors' Club".
"We are not afraid of the Russian Federation for one simple reason: we know it very well," he explained. - Some people want to tell us that they will come and take away our sovereignty, absorb our economy, something else, and we will be slaving away for Russian companies. People already realize that this is all fiction, fears that are fed to young people by those who have failed. The most important reason why this is not happening is that Russians do not need it. They have a different philosophy of development. They have a philosophy of development through cooperation.
And we have found a form for the two states, unique, perhaps, in the entire world political history - the Union State, where both states, having retained their sovereign powers, solve common economic, political, and at the moment, most importantly, defense issues.
According to the politician, the fiction about Belarus losing its sovereignty is being spread in order to weaken its position.
