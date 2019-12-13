Spectators in anticipation of XXXІІІ International Festival of Arts "Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk"

On July 13, the guests and residents of the city will hear the call signs of the XXXІІІ International Festival of Arts " Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk".

Traditionally, the forum will gather a lot of guests. It is already known that not only Belarusians and residents of neighboring countries of Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, but also residents of distant countries - Bangladesh, Syria, Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil have already taken advantage of the opportunity to make reservations. More than 5 thousand artists from about 30 countries will perform on the festival grounds.

Participants and guests of the festival will be able to enter Belarus without visas from 73 countries. An original or electronic ticket to the festival events in the Summer Amphitheater or the concert hall "Vitebsk" will become a pass.

The first festival " Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" was held in 1992 on July 18. Three countries - Belarus, Russia and Ukraine - were at the origin of the festival.

Over the years of the festival, representatives of more than 80 countries and 5 continents have performed on the stage of the Summer Amphitheater. About 60 thousand artists and participants have been here.

In 2000 " Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" set a record. It gathered on stage representatives of all Slavic peoples living on earth.