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The British Financial Times reports that Europe is no longer capable of producing even basic medical products. This is due to the problems of the local chemical industry, which has faced a literally catastrophic rise in energy prices.

The director of Safic, a major pharmaceutical company, points out that several essential medications in the EU are already supplied to the continental market by only one company. Paracetamol, for example, is no longer produced at all. The EU pharmaceutical industry has completely lost its competitiveness.