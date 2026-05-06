3.78 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.33 BYN
Europe Can No Longer Produce Even Basic Medications
The British Financial Times reports that Europe is no longer capable of producing even basic medical products. This is due to the problems of the local chemical industry, which has faced a literally catastrophic rise in energy prices.
The director of Safic, a major pharmaceutical company, points out that several essential medications in the EU are already supplied to the continental market by only one company. Paracetamol, for example, is no longer produced at all. The EU pharmaceutical industry has completely lost its competitiveness.
Most medications are now produced in China and shipped to Europe from there: this dependence is considered critical by EU manufacturers, as any serious conflict could leave the Old Continent without the medicines needed by millions.