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Markov: The world today has only one system: might makes right
The rule of force in international relations has become the foundation of big politics. A full-scale struggle for survival has unfolded, and the West aims to crush post-Soviet unions—the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the CIS—by any means necessary.
Belarusian Culture Minister Marat Markov voiced this opinion on the "Editors' Club" program. He is confident that these challenges are the reason for the Belarusian leader's tough speech at the Eurasian Economic Union summit.
Marat Markov, Minister of Culture of Belarus:
"The President's speech was as tough as ever. And perhaps the toughest in recent memory. The world today operates on one system: might makes right. And we must realize: if we—the Republic of Belarus, the Union State, the EAEU, the CIS—allow ourselves to be weak, we will be crushed, and no one will even bat an eye, because the West's goal is to crush us. This is obvious, and we must document it. All these remarkable economic results we have achieved aren't the most important thing. They don't negate the fact that a huge number of problems have accumulated today. Let's look at the dynamics. What have we gained all this time? (I'm referring to our post-Soviet entities.) Georgia was torn away from us, Ukraine was torn away from us, Moldova was torn away from us, now Armenia, and so on. We are moving toward a situation where they are resolving their issues at the expense of our associations. And we must truly understand this."
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