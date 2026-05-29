“Pure Babble”: Lukashenko Mocks Zelensky’s Threats Against Belarus

Astana, 29 May 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sharply dismissed recent threatening statements from Kyiv as pure babble while offering an unusually candid glimpse of both strategic confidence and personal sympathy toward his Ukrainian counterpart.

Asked by journalists to comment on aggressive claims from Ukraine, including the identification of some 500 alleged “potential targets” on Belarusian territory, Lukashenko replied with characteristic directness.

“They may have picked out 500 targets,” he said. “But we have one very serious target with exact coordinates — and it’s not far from Belarus at all. They understand that perfectly well too.”

He went on to characterise the rhetoric coming from Kyiv as little more than hot air.

“Let Vladimir Alexandrovich forgive me for saying so,” Lukashenko remarked, “but this is just nonsense.”

The Belarusian leader stressed that Ukraine’s own military has no interest in opening a new front with Belarus.

“Ukrainian soldiers do not want any war with us — I know this for a fact,” he said. “They understand that it would mean an extra 1,500 kilometres of front line, and not an easy one. Do they need that? No.”

He painted a grim picture of the forces currently stationed along the Ukrainian side of the border.

“He sees 500 targets. If he’s not blind, he can probably see even more. But he should understand that we see exactly who is standing on the other side: people rounded up off the streets — poor Ukrainian lads, yesterday’s workers, machine operators, collective farmers, members of so-called territorial defence. What kind of soldiers are they? Cannon fodder. So we see everything clearly. This is all just talk.”

Lukashenko said he has often wondered why President Zelensky has lately resorted to such statements. He believes European partners are behind it.

“We talk to the Americans. Trump’s position is clear — whatever one may think of him, he is taking the right stance,” he noted. “The Americans are talking, some stay pointedly silent, others mumble. And the Europeans tell him: ‘Why are you keeping quiet? Tomorrow Belarus is supposedly going to attack Ukraine.’”

Once again Lukashenko drew a firm red line:

“This will never happen. Never! There have been no Belarusian soldiers in Ukraine, and there will be none. He knows it, and the military knows it.”

He suggested European pressure is forcing Zelensky to speak out.

“They claim they are fighting for Ukraine, yet Ukraine itself stays silent — so he blurts things out. And now there’s talk that he has invited our ‘quiet little fugitives’ and others. I’m glad he invited them. And thank you to the Russians — the television people — who noticed and showed it on air. It’s good that the world has seen what our so-called opposition really is. These are not politicians. These are bandits.”

Lukashenko warned that any attempt to train militants — Belarusians, Ukrainians, Poles or Lithuanians — and then launch an attack on Belarus from foreign territory would change the nature of the war in Ukraine entirely.

“God forbid that any military attack is carried out against Belarusian territory from any direction — the war in Ukraine will immediately take on a completely different quality,” he said, addressing the journalist directly.

“I won’t elaborate further — you understand what I mean.”

In a rare moment of reflection, Lukashenko admitted he feels a degree of pity for Zelensky.