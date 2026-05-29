The US is considering three scenarios for action against Iran: concluding a deal with Tehran, continuing the blockade, or returning to combat operations. This was stated by the US Treasury Secretary.

Scott Bessent noted that there are officials in the US administration who want the conflict with Iran to continue, while others want a settlement. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that Donald Trump has postponed a decision on the agreement with Iran.

The article clarifies: the US President held a two-hour meeting at the White House on the possible extension of the ceasefire with Iran, but did not make a final decision.