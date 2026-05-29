Lukashenko: Friendly relations have been established and maintained between Belarusians and Croats

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated the people of Croatia on Statehood Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This important holiday for every citizen of the country is a symbol of its independence and national unity," the message reads.

The head of state noted that friendly and benevolent relations between Belarusians and Croats have historically developed and are maintained. "I am confident that moving forward along the path of constructive development of bilateral relations is in the fundamental interests of the peoples of Belarus and Croatia," the President emphasized. "I am convinced that business cooperation, cultural exchange, and humanitarian contacts will expand and contribute to achieving fruitful results for the benefit of Minsk and Zagreb."