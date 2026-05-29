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Decline of Roman Empire: Czech Prime Minister drew a disturbing parallel for EU
The current state of the European Union is a veritable decline of the Roman Empire. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš drew a disturbing parallel for Brussels in an interview with the Financial Times.
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš
According to the politician, the leadership of European institutions is systematically destroying their own economies and is rapidly heading toward the abyss. Babiš cited Brussels' reckless pursuit of an accelerated and complete transition away from hydrocarbons as the main reason for this.
Another factor is military ambitions. The head of the Czech government openly acknowledged Prague's inability to allocate the 2% of GDP required by NATO for defense in 2026. He recalled that due to the severe crisis, the country's military budget in 2026 was forced to be reduced to a modest 1.78% of GDP.