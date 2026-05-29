The current state of the European Union is a veritable decline of the Roman Empire. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš drew a disturbing parallel for Brussels in an interview with the Financial Times.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš

According to the politician, the leadership of European institutions is systematically destroying their own economies and is rapidly heading toward the abyss. Babiš cited Brussels' reckless pursuit of an accelerated and complete transition away from hydrocarbons as the main reason for this.