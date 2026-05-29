Make the Eurasian Union a truly effective integration and maintain momentum in achieving its goals and objectives!

Our President had a very busy working day in Kazakhstan, where the EAEU summit and economic forum took place. Alexander Lukashenko outlined the priorities for the development of Eurasian integration. Among the most important were putting digital technologies at the service of the economy, accelerating industrial cooperation, and expanding trade ties on the international arena...

The agenda was dominated by global digital transformation and the implementation of artificial intelligence... On the sidelines of the summit, our President also held talks with the Russian leader and the Vice President of Cuba. Powerful statements were made on the most pressing issues – from the Eurasian Union's position on Armenia to the details of Macron's call to Alexander Lukashenko, as well as the West's main concerns regarding the union between Belarus and Russia.

It seems our President has outdone himself again. Eurasian integration is going digital. But what lies behind the trendy terminology?! Few have delved into the origins of artificial intelligence... And only Alexander Lukashenko had the basics.

"Artificial intelligence (I looked at how he defines himself) is a field of computer science. Computer science is the science of the methods and processes of collecting, processing, storing, transmitting, analyzing, and evaluating information using computer technology. And part of this computer science is artificial intelligence, which develops the part of a system capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence, learning, reasoning, and decision-making," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Therefore, the Belarusian leader emphasized, based on the definition artificial intelligence gives itself, without AI, humans would solve these problems themselves. "But that would take a very long time; time is accelerating. Artificial intelligence assists humans in this acceleration," he added.

Alexander Lukashenko's definition of AI went viral online and reached the top trends. To put it bluntly, if not for the chief newsmaker's statements, our colleagues would have received only dry statements.

Gigin: Predictions by would-be analysts that the EAEU has no future have been proven wrong

Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Director General of the National Library:

"We saw the approval the President's theses received in the hall, and they are now being actively discussed internationally. And most importantly, the results of these meetings taking place in Kazakhstan, the summit, demonstrated the strength of the Eurasian Economic Union. The predictions of would-be analysts who presented their wishful thinking as reality and claimed that this union had no future have been completely proven wrong. Not only that, but concrete figures demonstrate this."

AI: A Blessing and a Threat

AI is a blessing. High technology is helping in the agro-industrial complex – from land management and milk production to unmanned operations in industry and the most complex medical surgeries. But at the same time, it is a weapon of information warfare.

Lukashenko: Artificial intelligence will not replace humans

"Despite the undeniable successes and obvious prospects of artificial intelligence, it will not cause mass job losses, and there are adequate responses to identity theft, cyber fraud, and fake news, both in technical and law enforcement terms."

Negotiations between the Presidents of Belarus and Russia

We're testing the capabilities of AI using the example of a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Belarus and Russia. Details were minimal, only the fact that the talks lasted almost an hour and a half. We're running the video through neural networks—the task is to read lips. And it manages to "translate" some of the Belarusian leader's complex vocabulary.

EAEU: Close Cooperation in AI and Economics

When the Eurasian Union was created in 2014, the plans were very ambitious, primarily regarding closer economic integration. Yes, a lot has been accomplished. And people are seeing this tangible effect, starting with rising wages. Mutual trade is showing good figures, supported in part by industrial and cooperative projects. But on the most sensitive issues, there is no common solution yet...

"Let's be honest: key issues—regulating the common financial market, trade barriers, electronic digital signatures, and others—have been put off until later. We're talking about artificial intelligence, but the issue of practically digital ones—for example, signatures—has been postponed," the Belarusian leader stated.

"I'm not reproaching you, but rather insistently urging you: since we agreed to move toward deep economic integration 12 years ago, let's implement all the union's goals and objectives in a timely and comprehensive manner," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

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