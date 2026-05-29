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Wall Street Journal: UN Could Go Bankrupt Due to US and Chinese Debt
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Wall Street Journal: UN Could Go Bankrupt Due to US and Chinese Debtnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20057c05-111e-4bc6-a232-3994ffc3e696/conversions/c5212c65-4e99-4558-8ca8-d662afe83890-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20057c05-111e-4bc6-a232-3994ffc3e696/conversions/c5212c65-4e99-4558-8ca8-d662afe83890-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20057c05-111e-4bc6-a232-3994ffc3e696/conversions/c5212c65-4e99-4558-8ca8-d662afe83890-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/20057c05-111e-4bc6-a232-3994ffc3e696/conversions/c5212c65-4e99-4558-8ca8-d662afe83890-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The UN could soon go bankrupt, the Wall Street Journal warned. The reason is a funding shortfall from the US and China.
The United States withdrew from several UN programs and agencies, including the WHO, as Trump declared a crackdown on so-called wasteful spending and ineffective policies.
As a result, Washington's debt has exceeded $4 billion. China is also behind on its payments. Beijing currently owes the UN $445 million.
The publication notes that 42% of the organization's core funding comes from these two countries. Incidentally, other donors, including the UK, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, are also cutting funding for UN programs. Furthermore, Argentina, in addition to the US, has also withdrawn from the WHO.