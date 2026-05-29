US ready to print $250 bill featuring Trump's image

The US Treasury Department is preparing to print $250 bills featuring President Donald Trump and is awaiting Congressional approval, NBC reports, citing a statement from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent said that as Secretary, he has "two requirements" for the currency: "Currently, American currency cannot feature a living person, and the bills must bear the inscription 'In God We Trust.'"

Bessent added that legislation is being considered on Capitol Hill that would "change the first requirement so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, can be depicted on the $250 bill."

"At the Treasury Department, we prepare for these things in advance, so we're already prepared in case the law is passed, but we will act strictly within the law," Bessent said during a White House briefing.

"I don't see anything wrong with having the President of the United States—the person who was president at the time—on the 250th anniversary bill," Bessent told reporters.

The proposed bill, introduced last year by Congressman Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina), was referred to the House Financial Services Committee in February 2025, where it remains. To become law, the law must be approved by the House and Senate, after which Trump can sign it.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is "conducting the necessary planning and review" and is "proactively working" to issue the bill if the bill is signed into law.