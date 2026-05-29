Lukashenko Warns Armenia: Don’t Repeat Ukraine’s Fate

Astana, 29 May 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has advised the Armenian people to exercise extreme caution when deciding their country’s future path — whether to remain with the Eurasian Economic Union or turn toward the European Union.

Speaking to journalists after the EAEU summit, Lukashenko noted that many current statements in Armenia are timed to coincide with the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 June. It is for the same reason, he said, that talk of possibly leaving the EAEU and pursuing EU membership has been amplified.

The leaders of the EAEU adopted a joint statement at the summit in Astana calling for a referendum in Armenia on the issue.

“We are not putting pressure on the people,” Lukashenko stressed. “We understand this is political games ahead of the elections. Naturally, everything is being stirred up for the vote. But the Armenian leadership is acting in vain. These statements are beginning to look like humiliation of the Eurasian Economic Union — and all EAEU members unanimously agreed on that point.”

He recalled that Armenia was represented at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council by Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan, and the positions of all sides were expressed openly in his presence.

“Armenians need to be very careful so that, God forbid, they do not repeat what happened in Ukraine,” Lukashenko warned. “It all started exactly the same way there — you remember how it went. The Armenian people have only just come out of one war. They should not be dragged into a new difficult situation. There is no need to rush. They must simply think carefully and act wisely.”

Before taking such a step, the Armenian people must give the matter very serious thought, he said. “That is the only thing I urge them to do. If the people express their opinion, we will respect it.”

Lukashenko also suggested that certain circles stand to benefit from the current developments in Armenia and made a thinly veiled reference to external actors. “Someone finds this advantageous,” he said.

“They came, gathered people there — you know which Europeans were present — and made a whole pile of promises” (referring to the EU–Armenia summit held in Yerevan in early May).