Ukrainians don't want to fight. Forced mobilization has resulted in an increase in the number of draft dodgers. A large-scale scheme for illegally transporting men abroad has been uncovered in the "independent" country.

Since December 2025, the organizers have transported approximately 60 people to Romania. Remarkably, the "escape" service was popular not only among draft dodgers but also among military personnel.

The criminal enterprise earned the organizers over $700,000. Among them are a deputy who helped them pass checks and a police officer who coordinated traffic through checkpoints. Border guards are now tightening controls. Checks are also being conducted on the border of the Odesa region. Security forces have begun mass inspections of cargo tankers. They are attempting to prevent conscripts from escaping to Moldova.