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NATO's Military Committee Calls for Restraint
Hysteria continues in Europe over the alleged downing of a Russian drone in Romania. According to the Romanian President, the drone could have entered the country as a result of Ukrainian air defense systems.
European Commission President von der Leyen stated that Moscow "crossed another line," while European Council President António Costa condemned the "violation of Romania's national airspace and international law."
In response, NATO Military Committee Chairman Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on Europe to stop overdramatizing the downed drones in Romania and the Baltics.
"A strong and mature alliance must be able to handle escalation. I mean, we need to manage this process. We mustn't be so overly emotional. First and foremost, we should try to establish dialogue, if possible. Simply to clarify the situation, to ensure that what's happening now is a mistake and not an act of aggression. That's all," Dragone stated.
In Europe, many politicians acknowledge that the incident in Romania could be a complex maneuver, driven by Kyiv's attempts to expand the geography of the conflict. Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance, stated that Zelenskyy benefits from drones crashing into civilian targets in Europe, while Russia has no reason to target them. This is a way to draw NATO into the conflict and force Western countries to continue supporting Ukraine, Mema believes.