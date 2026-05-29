NATO's Military Committee Calls for Restraint

Hysteria continues in Europe over the alleged downing of a Russian drone in Romania. According to the Romanian President, the drone could have entered the country as a result of Ukrainian air defense systems.

European Commission President von der Leyen stated that Moscow "crossed another line," while European Council President António Costa condemned the "violation of Romania's national airspace and international law."

In response, NATO Military Committee Chairman Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on Europe to stop overdramatizing the downed drones in Romania and the Baltics.

"A strong and mature alliance must be able to handle escalation. I mean, we need to manage this process. We mustn't be so overly emotional. First and foremost, we should try to establish dialogue, if possible. Simply to clarify the situation, to ensure that what's happening now is a mistake and not an act of aggression. That's all," Dragone stated.