Lukashenko Brands Pashinyan’s Gas Pipeline Pledge “Blatant Lies”

Astana, 29 May 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has openly accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of lying to his own people over claims that a new gas transit pipeline through Armenia will bring the country both gas and money.

“I recently heard Pashinyan declare: ‘Pipes will go through us, they will pay us in gas, and we’ll have plenty of both gas and money,’” Lukashenko told journalists after the EAEU summit. “Listen, when exactly this is supposed to happen is a very big question.”

He continued with biting sarcasm: “Ordinary people don’t delve into the details. Where exactly are these pipes going to come from? Who is going to lay them? Who will supply the gas? And where will the money come from? It would be interesting to know why he is lying to his own citizens.”

Lukashenko pointed out the generous reality Armenia already enjoys from Russia: duty-free natural gas supplied at $150–160 per thousand cubic metres — several times cheaper than the $550–650 price on the European Union market.

“Just take natural gas alone. I’m not even talking about anything else,” he said. “That’s what real benefit looks like if we’re talking money.”

The Belarusian leader noted that many of these statements are clearly timed to coincide with Armenia’s parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 June. Similar talk of possibly leaving the Eurasian Economic Union and pivoting toward the European Union is also being amplified for electoral gain.

“We are not putting pressure on the Armenian people,” Lukashenko stressed.

“We understand this is political theatre ahead of the elections. But the Armenian leadership is acting in vain. These statements are starting to look like humiliation of the Eurasian Economic Union — and all EAEU members unanimously agreed on that point.”

He recalled that Armenia was represented at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council by Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan, and the position was stated openly in his presence.

Lukashenko issued a direct and sober warning:

“Armenians need to be extremely careful so that, God forbid, they do not repeat what happened in Ukraine… It all started exactly the same way there. You remember how it went. The Armenian people have only just emerged from one war — they should not be dragged into a new difficult situation. There is no need to rush. They must simply think carefully and act wisely.”

Before any such step is taken, he said, the Armenian people must seriously consider the consequences.

“If the people express their opinion, we will respect it.”

The Belarusian President also hinted at outside forces benefiting from the current atmosphere in Yerevan.

“Someone finds this very advantageous,” he said, alluding to European visitors who attended the EU–Armenia summit in early May.