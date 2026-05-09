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Hungary Follows Same Course towards Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungary's new government is sticking with current foreign policy stance toward Kiev. Budapest will not participate in arms supplies to Ukraine and has no plans to send its soldiers there. Foreign Minister candidate Anita Orbán stated this during a parliamentary committee hearing.
Furthermore, the Hungarian leadership is refusing to participate in the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine. The Magyar Party emphasizes that Hungary's national interests remain a priority in EU collective borrowing.