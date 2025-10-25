3.67 BYN
Belarus plans to earn $50 million from medical services exports by 2025
Belarus is seeing an increase in medical tourism and services exports. In 2024, more than 160,000 foreigners from 159 countries sought medical treatment from our doctors.
There is also a positive trend in the number of citizens coming from Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia for treatment. Transplantology and oncology are the most in-demand. People also come to us for educational services, such as internships and advanced training.
Erbol Sultanbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus:
"This year, two very important agreements were signed: an agreement on pediatric oncology (treatment and prevention of childhood cancer) and an agreement on organ transplantation. Just recently, several of our citizens received stem cell transplants at the Minsk City Clinical Hospital. Today, we can say that Belarusian medicine is ready to compete with dignity in the international medical services market. Our citizens know this."
Belarus plans to achieve $50 million in healthcare exports this year. The Ministry of Health has signed over 70 memorandums and agreements with various countries, enabling cooperation in the exchange of experience and technology, as well as the development of joint projects.