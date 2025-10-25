Belarus plans to earn $50 million from medical services exports by 2025

Belarus is seeing an increase in medical tourism and services exports. In 2024, more than 160,000 foreigners from 159 countries sought medical treatment from our doctors.

There is also a positive trend in the number of citizens coming from Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia for treatment. Transplantology and oncology are the most in-demand. People also come to us for educational services, such as internships and advanced training.

Erbol Sultanbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus:

"This year, two very important agreements were signed: an agreement on pediatric oncology (treatment and prevention of childhood cancer) and an agreement on organ transplantation. Just recently, several of our citizens received stem cell transplants at the Minsk City Clinical Hospital. Today, we can say that Belarusian medicine is ready to compete with dignity in the international medical services market. Our citizens know this."