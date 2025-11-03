3.68 BYN
Information and Educational Anti-Nicotine Campaign Launched in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An information and educational anti-nicotine campaign has been launched in Belarus, initiated by the Ministry of Health.
Throughout each region, health festivals, themed evenings, competitions, exhibitions, and quizzes will take place.
Medical professionals remind that cigarette smoke contains over 4,000 chemical compounds, of which 43 are dangerous carcinogens and radioactive substances. Quitting smoking reduces the risk of many serious diseases and improves quality of life.
The campaign will conclude in Minsk on November 21. Large-scale preventive activities will be held in shopping centers, universities, and train stations.