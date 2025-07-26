How Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Practiced in Belarus

Belarusian-Chinese cooperation continues to demonstrate steady growth and expanding spheres of collaboration. This includes the field of healthcare, notably the provision of medical assistance rooted in traditional Chinese medicine.

The partnership in pharmaceuticals has been declared a priority by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The location of the "Great Stone" industrial park serves as a key element in developing cluster-based interactions between the two nations.

Since late 2024, the "Expert+" center has been operational within the industrial park. This medical initiative is implemented by a resident enterprise of the "Great Stone" — the "Center for Expertise and Testing in Healthcare." Patients there have access to cutting-edge equipment, and specialists from both Belarus and China work side by side.

For example, Dr. Ye Xing, who studied traditional Chinese medicine in his homeland for seven years and now boasts over a decade of practice, has even taught at a university. Currently in Belarus for the second time, he previously worked at the Minsk Regional Clinical Hospital as part of cooperation and exchange programs. Dr. Ye combines approaches from different medical disciplines to provide holistic care.

Dr. Ye Xing, physician at the "Expert+" Medical Center:

"I am grateful to my Belarusian friends for their trust in traditional Chinese medicine. I believe we complement each other well. I have signed a one-year contract here, but considering how long I wish to stay, it really depends on how my work is appreciated by the Belarusians. My mission is to provide proper care to patients. Traditional Chinese medicine has helped for over a thousand years, alleviating back, neck, and headache pains. Sometimes, there’s no need to rush into surgery."

Olga Atamanova, head of the "Expert+" Medical Center, explained that traditional Chinese medicine is a form of personalized medicine, tailored to the individual’s unique characteristics and needs. This approach enables the development of customized treatment plans. Among the methods employed at the center are various acupuncture techniques, massage therapies, as well as reflexocarbotherapy and pharmacoreflexotherapy.