Belarus and Cuba Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Healthcare

Belarus and Cuba are expanding the sphere of cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Parliamentarians of the two countries discussed through video conference the state and prospects of cooperation, supplies of Belarusian drugs to the friendly republic, sale and joint production.

Alexander Starovoytov, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Belarus:

"For many years, we have been supplied with products for the production of three types of medicines in the Republic of Belarus. Today, we have already advanced further and registered more than 15 of our medicines in Cuba, which are planned to be sold on the territory of Cuba, as well as neighboring countries."

"Our President has repeatedly noted the importance of parliamentary cooperation within the framework of public diplomacy in order to find common ground. We have quite a lot with Cuba. We are not just friends, we are fraternal peoples, we support each other in various areas," emphasized Sergei Klishevich, a Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. "And it is very important for us that specialists to tackle problems that periodically arise in our cooperation on the parliamentary platform."