Foreign Citizens from 157 Countries Come to Belarus for Medical Services

Medicine is one of Belarus’ brands that strengthens its position each year thanks to advanced technologies, highly experienced doctors, and affordable prices. Today, citizens from the CIS countries, as well as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East — representing over one and a half hundred states — come to Belarus for medical care.

Our healthcare system is known worldwide. It is valued for its quality, speed, and accessibility. The collaboration of experienced, highly qualified specialists with modern technologies makes the industry increasingly attractive year after year. In 2025 alone, more than 160,000 foreign patients from 157 countries used Belarusian medical services. The majority are tourists from the CIS.

For example, Bakhtier Omarov traveled from Kazakhstan for treatment. He arrived in Belarus in a serious condition with a chronic liver disease. Belarusian doctors responded instantly. After surgical intervention, the patient is on the mend.

Today, the quality of Belarusian medicine is recognized in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Patients from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia also seek treatment here.

"I considered various options for where to undergo a transplant and concluded that Belarus was the best choice. Qualified specialists work here, and the medical system is stable," said Serbian patient Dushko Vujosevic.

Organ and tissue transplantation is one of the most in-demand areas. In 2024, over 900 foreigners received treatment at the National Medical Center for Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology.

Additionally, top services include dentistry, cancer treatment, cardiac surgery, plastic surgery, and gynecology. Patients also choose Belarusian clinics for comprehensive medical check-ups, known as checkups. Many prefer Belarusian rehabilitation and wellness programs.

"Primarily, these are checkup programs for detecting thyroid diseases, osteoporosis, and diabetes. We also have extended checkups, such as 'Men’s Health' and 'Women’s Health,' where men and women can fully examine their bodies in 1-2 days and identify any issues," said Olga Salko, Deputy Chief Physician of the Republican Center for Medical Rehabilitation and Balneology.

The demand for quality medical care among foreigners is growing every year. For example, in the past year, the flow of international patients increased by 20%. This trend allows Belarus to earn revenue and invest it in strengthening the material and technical base and improving working conditions for doctors.