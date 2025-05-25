Expert Tells What Attracts Foreign Patients to Belarusian Healthcare

Deputy Director of the N.N. Alexandrov Research Institute of Oncology and Medical Radiology, Innа Soldatenko, explained in an "Actual Interview" what CAR-T therapy is—a widely used treatment in Belarusian medicine—and emphasized the importance of regular health screenings.

CAR-T therapy involves programming the body's immune cells to enhance their ability to combat cancer. Specifically, it entails introducing a specialized program into immune cells outside the body, which are then reintroduced to fight oncological diseases.

“This technology represents the future. In a bit of a fantasy scenario, many autoimmune diseases could potentially be treatable with this approach in the coming years. Such methods are already implemented, and people, upon learning that Belarusians can perform such treatments, are eager to come to Belarus. Primarily, this includes patients from Russia. We have solid statistics and are ready to share them,” stated the deputy director.

However, the most crucial aspect is maintaining the health of the population, which is directly linked to preventive medicine. Belarus conducts activities aimed at early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases, particularly cardiovascular and oncological conditions. “These are pathologies that, even after 20 years, remain the leading causes of illness and death. The most alarming fact is that patients of working age still account for the highest mortality,” emphasized Innа Soldatenko.

She also highlighted that women hold leading positions in health statistics, and to prevent the widespread spread of various diseases, all efforts are focused on their prevention. This includes a legal framework that enforces regular medical examinations, early diagnostics, and screening programs.