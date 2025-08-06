Over 10,000 Cases of Chikungunya Virus Infection Reported in China

Since July 2025, China has documented over 10,000 cases of chikungunya virus infection. Chinese authorities have begun implementing nationwide preventive measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports BELTA, citing the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, 7,000 cases have been registered in the city of Foshan in Guangdong Province, with at least 3,000 cases in 12 other cities within the province. The rise in cases is linked to rain and warm weather, which create ideal conditions for the proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes—the vectors of the virus.

In response to the rapid spread of the disease, patients are being covered with mosquito nets in hospital wards and are required to stay there for a week or until their tests return negative.

Chinese authorities report that, so far, all infected individuals show mild symptoms, and 95% of patients are discharged within a week.

To combat the insects, Chinese government officials are spraying disinfectant clouds on city streets, residential areas, and construction sites where people might come into contact with virus-carrying mosquitoes in standing water or nearby. Drones are used to identify mosquito breeding sites and spray insecticides. Residents are also asked to empty bottles, flower pots, and other outdoor containers where water may collect.

Guangdong authorities have reinstated some restrictions that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, those arriving from Foshan are required to undergo a 14-day home quarantine, during which they must monitor their health closely and seek medical attention at the first signs of illness. According to state media, failure to comply with restrictions can result in fines of up to $1,400 (10,000 yuan), and electricity may be shut off for local residents.

There are also reports in local media about efforts to curb the virus’s spread by breeding fish that eat mosquito larvae and releasing larger mosquitoes that do not feed on human blood but prey on the normal, disease-carrying ones.