A Champion Returns: Sabalenka Opens New Courts and Inspires Future Stars in Belarus

On 14 July, the world’s top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka gave young Belarusian athletes a true gift. In addition to her trademark “tiger” motivation, the leader of the world rankings solemnly opened new tennis courts next to her native School No. 86 in Minsk.

The courts bear Aryna Sabalenka’s name and are inspired by her fighting spirit. They will be used by young tennis players and enthusiasts alike.

The four-time Grand Slam champion took her first steps in tennis in Minsk. Sabalenka conducted a masterclass for young talents from “Smena” sports school, sharing professional advice, answering questions and surely igniting more than one childhood dream.

Returning to her old school evoked special emotions in the world number one. “So many good memories, so many inspiring emotions and joy. I am very happy to be home again, to meet friends I haven’t seen for a long time, and to visit the school where everything began and where I received tremendous support,” the athlete said.

Such meetings, according to the tennis player, inspire not only the children but herself as well.

Participants of the opening ceremony also had the opportunity to receive a personal autograph from the world’s top player. Fans will be able to cheer for Aryna soon at the Toronto tournament, which starts on 2 August