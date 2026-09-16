Belarusians Reckon Themselves among Happy People – Sociological Survey Results

Nikolai Myslivets, Director of the Institute of Sociology at the National Academy of Sciences, revealed whether Belarusians consider themselves happy while presenting the results of a nationwide sociological study on socio-political issues, BelTA reports.

The question asked was: "Life brings all sorts of things—both good and bad. But, overall, are you happy or not?" Of those surveyed, 89.8% answered "yes," 9.9% answered "no," and 0.3% did not provide an answer.

In July and August 2026, the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus conducted a comprehensive nationwide sociological study commissioned by BISI. A total of 2,045 respondents from all regions of the country participated. On September 16, the second part of the study's results—covering socio-political topics—was presented in Minsk.